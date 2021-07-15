Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,313,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after buying an additional 1,033,061 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 145,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after buying an additional 37,250 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 387,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,115,000 after buying an additional 27,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lynn C. Minella sold 75,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $5,004,593.00. Insiders have sold 488,029 shares of company stock valued at $32,684,980 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,593. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $35.64 and a one year high of $70.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.