JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €136.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAF. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) price objective on Safran in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €126.73 ($149.09).

Shares of SAF stock opened at €115.26 ($135.60) on Wednesday. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($108.66). The company’s 50 day moving average is €121.90.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

