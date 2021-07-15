JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €138.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €123.69 ($145.52).

AIR stock opened at €110.98 ($130.56) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €106.60. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

