JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 174,049 Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 2,199.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,049 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 30.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the first quarter worth $281,000. 13.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFGP opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.52. Micro Focus International plc has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.86.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MFGP shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

