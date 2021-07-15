JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Digimarc worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DMRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Digimarc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Digimarc during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. Digimarc Co. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $58.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 176.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

