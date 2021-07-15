JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 6,008 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.27% of Gladstone Land worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Gladstone Land by 176.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.46 million, a P/E ratio of -74.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.38%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

