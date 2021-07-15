JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.44 Million Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 831.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022,488 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.21% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter worth about $1,082,000.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ELP stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 21.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.