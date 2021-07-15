JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 273.4% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 257,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 188,650 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 835,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 172,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 77,314 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth about $932,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 33.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 235,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 59,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $184.84 million, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.18. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

In related news, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $30,162.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 302,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,410.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,149 shares of company stock valued at $92,406. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

