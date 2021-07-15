JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$75.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.56.

TSE:WPM opened at C$56.44 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$44.09 and a twelve month high of C$76.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$410.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$391.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6440588 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

