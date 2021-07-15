JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.05 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $155.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The company has a market capitalization of $469.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

