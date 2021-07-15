JS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 188,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 53.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.22. 43,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,725,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.