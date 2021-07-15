JS Capital Management LLC Has $10.28 Million Holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR)

JS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,197 shares during the quarter. JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities were worth $10,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DGNR remained flat at $$9.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,056,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,499. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $16.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00.

About Dragoneer Growth Opportunities

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of providing cloud, mobile, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy with a software-as-a-service platform that connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports AI-enabled digital workflows.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:DGNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.