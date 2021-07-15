JS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 934,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,762,000. Palantir Technologies comprises 1.1% of JS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. JS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Palantir Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,195,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315,349 shares during the last quarter. P STS SPV GP IA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,139,000. Finally, Primavera Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 69,431.5% during the first quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,787,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $12,861,988.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,365,370.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,226,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,893,332.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,875,769 shares of company stock worth $180,517,440. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.02. 273,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,400,856. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

