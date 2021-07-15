JS Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

JS Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $33.52. 6,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,703. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.01. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In other news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

