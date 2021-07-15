Juan C. Jaen Sells 4,857 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) President Juan C. Jaen sold 4,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $116,033.73.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $28.57 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.39.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

