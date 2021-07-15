Juggernaut 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.06 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $25.92 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00002087 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded down 35% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00050223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.93 or 0.00856376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

