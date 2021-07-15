Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) Short Interest Update

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the June 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of JUMSF stock remained flat at $$19.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70. Jumbo has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Jumbo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Jumbo SA engages in the retail of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 80 stores, including 52 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 14 stores in Romania.

