Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 9,053 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been given a GBX 9,053 ($118.28) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JET. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.72) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,898.11 ($129.32).

LON JET opened at GBX 6,201 ($81.02) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,502.35. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 5,964 ($77.92) and a 12-month high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The company has a market capitalization of £13.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.05.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

