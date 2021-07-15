Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GRUB has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $19.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Just Eat Takeaway.com will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $342,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,975 shares of company stock worth $1,426,438.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2,496.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

