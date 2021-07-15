Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $48,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Neal E. West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $53,492.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total value of $55,160.00.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $118.62. The company had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 452.94 and a beta of 1.30. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $141.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.68%.

KALU has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 207.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 10.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,716,000 after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after acquiring an additional 27,429 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 54,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 40.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 310,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,255,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

