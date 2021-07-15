KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ (KALV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.91.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 11,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $284,128.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,128.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 8,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $268,436.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,061 shares of company stock worth $3,433,677 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

