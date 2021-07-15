Kansas City Southern (KSU) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 16th. Analysts expect Kansas City Southern to post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kansas City Southern to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KSU opened at $267.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.08. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $152.18 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

KSU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.40.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

