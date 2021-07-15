Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Lowered to $281.00 at Raymond James

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $286.00 to $281.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $266.50. 388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.95. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $152.18 and a twelve month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $187,442,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 367.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,863,000 after purchasing an additional 684,761 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 159.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 653,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,561,000 after purchasing an additional 401,351 shares during the period. Finally, Omni Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2,376.6% in the 1st quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 306,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,983,000 after purchasing an additional 294,456 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

