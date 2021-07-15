Karen F. Brassfield Sells 10,000 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $885,300.00.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $93.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 2.63. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $187.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.09.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 8.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

