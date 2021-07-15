Karooooo (KARO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect Karooooo to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.
Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.32 million. On average, analysts expect Karooooo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Karooooo stock traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $36.25. 10,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,328. Karooooo has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $774.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01.
About Karooooo
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.