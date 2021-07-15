Karooooo (KARO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 19th. Analysts expect Karooooo to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.32 million. On average, analysts expect Karooooo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Shares of Karooooo stock traded down $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $36.25. 10,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,328. Karooooo has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $774.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Investec began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Karooooo in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Karooooo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.21.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.