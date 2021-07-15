Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Up to $36.25

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.25, but opened at $36.98. Karooooo shares last traded at $36.98, with a volume of 51 shares.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Karooooo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Karooooo in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Karooooo in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec began coverage on Karooooo in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.21.
The stock has a market capitalization of $790.63 million and a PE ratio of 35.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.01.
Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
