Katalyo Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $82,143.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00041166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00114785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00150182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,953.09 or 1.00205284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.33 or 0.00979477 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

