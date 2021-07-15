Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Short Interest Up 176.0% in June

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 176.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of KAYS opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.38. Kaya has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.99.

About Kaya

Kaya Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name.

