Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Short Interest Up 176.0% in June

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 176.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of KAYS opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.38. Kaya has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.99.
About Kaya
See Also: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Kaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.