Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,462,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,185 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $69,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 720,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after acquiring an additional 49,769 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 143.1% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 194,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 43.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 44,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 28.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE KW opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.97. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.