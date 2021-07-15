Kenneth J. Knott Sells 1,714 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $38,565.00.

NYSE SM opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 6.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $26.86.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. Equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,541,000 after buying an additional 2,386,964 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SM Energy by 5,100.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after buying an additional 1,441,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SM Energy by 81.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,512,000 after buying an additional 1,327,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 130.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after buying an additional 1,073,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in SM Energy by 1,183.8% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 967,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after buying an additional 892,056 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

