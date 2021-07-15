Kenneth J. Knott Sells 1,714 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $38,565.00.
NYSE SM opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 6.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $26.86.
SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. Equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
SM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.
SM Energy Company Profile
SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.
