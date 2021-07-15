Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PPRUY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of Kering stock opened at $89.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.39. Kering has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $92.34.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

