Kerry Group’s (KRYAY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kerry Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kerry Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Shares of KRYAY opened at $145.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.68. Kerry Group has a 1 year low of $118.28 and a 1 year high of $152.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

