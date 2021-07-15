Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

OTCMKTS KKOYY opened at $20.09 on Thursday. Kesko Oyj has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.90.

Separately, Danske downgraded shares of Kesko Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Kesko Oyj provides trading sector services. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade segments. The company's Grocery Trade segment is involved in the wholesale and B2B trade of groceries; and the retail sale of home and specialty goods in Finland. This segment operates approximately 1,236 K-food stores, including K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K in Finland.

