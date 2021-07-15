Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 304.3% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSSRF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,889. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.17. Kesselrun Resources has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.37.

Kesselrun Resources Company Profile

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

