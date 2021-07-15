KeyFi Trading 1.6% Higher This Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $18,345.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00041151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00112852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00148644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,618.27 or 1.00043040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,196,577 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.