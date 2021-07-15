Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Shares of KZR stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 708,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $344,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 90,519 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $1,321,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

