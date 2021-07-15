Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “
Shares of KZR stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $7.40.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 708,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $344,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 90,519 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $1,321,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.
