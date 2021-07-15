Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$50.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$51.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.01% from the stock’s previous close.

KL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$62.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.95.

Shares of KL opened at C$52.09 on Tuesday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52 week low of C$40.07 and a 52 week high of C$76.43. The firm has a market cap of C$13.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$698.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$686.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.4499998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,231.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

