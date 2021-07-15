KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KLDiscovery Inc. provides technology-enabled services and software to law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. It offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews and managed document review services. KLDiscovery Inc., formerly known as Pivotal Acq CP, is based in McLean, United States. “

Shares of KLDI opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $326.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of -0.10. KLDiscovery has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). KLDiscovery had a negative return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that KLDiscovery will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

KLDiscovery Company Profile

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

