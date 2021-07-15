Kleros Price Tops $0.0877 (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.0877 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $53.67 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008854 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.17 or 0.00253203 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 611,780,020 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

