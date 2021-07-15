Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stake Trimmed by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $35,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 411.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Kohl’s by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSS stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.03. 18,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,145. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.15. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

