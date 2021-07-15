Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

KTB stock opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.97.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.