Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura cut Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of KEP stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94. Korea Electric Power has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 117,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,439,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,666,000 after buying an additional 73,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

