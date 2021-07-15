Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Craig Hallum

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KRUS. BTIG Research increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.16.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 38.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 104,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the period. 28.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

