L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group raised L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underperformer rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $77.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.82.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

In other L Brands news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.