Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 34.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,921 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lantheus by 105.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 25.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -142.33, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $28.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $163,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

