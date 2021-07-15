Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Down 6.8%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.52 and last traded at $63.73. Approximately 26,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 848,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPI shares. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.70.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.60 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

