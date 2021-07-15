Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,995 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) by 24,937.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPXU. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 684,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 428,481 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 91,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 596.7% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,850 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.14. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

