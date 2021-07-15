Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,776,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,341,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Asensus Surgical stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.65. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,288.65% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

