Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,485 GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GP Strategies by 296.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in GP Strategies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GP Strategies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GP Strategies during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GP Strategies stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $274.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.58. GP Strategies Co. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPX. TheStreet cut shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

GP Strategies Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.