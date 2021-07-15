Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,524 Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YMAB. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 60.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

YMAB stock opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.35. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $136,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $130,709.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,274,268.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 286,471 shares of company stock worth $10,041,359. Company insiders own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.